Ab-Soul Says Drake Can Redeem Himself Following Kendrick Lamar Battle 

Kendrick Lamar’s fellow Black Hippy member Ab-Soul is sharing his take on where Drake goes post-K. Dot battle.

After reuniting with his fellow Black Hippy member during the epic The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert, Soulo is sharing his perspective on the clash. Despite what some fans believe, Ab-Soul says Drake can redeem himself.

On Monday night (July 8), Ab-Soul reflected on the battle in a series of posts on X (Twitter)

“If Drake is the MC I imagine he can be,” Ab-Soul began. “Redemption is not off the table.” However, Ab-Soul added a clarifying statement, noting, “Key word ‘MC.’”

Despite his opinion on Drake’s possible redemption, Ab-Soul made one thing clear – the Toronto superstar is no match for Kendrick Lamar, and he doesn’t want to be misconstrued.

“But b4 my rant gets out of context. He could never Fucc wit da Gang’Nem on sum rap shyt. That was Never a question,” he added. “We could still “potentially” match “artistry”. (Removing my obvious personal/educated bias). If this is taken as an antic of any sort and not ISM. Well… get off if you mad then. Dead homies.”

Ab-Soul also quoted lyrics from K. Dot’s “6:16 in LA,” before asserting, “This was not a rap battle. It was scripture.”

Drake has kept a relatively low profile since the battle, featuring on a few singles which received mixed reviews. While Ab-Soul believes Drake can find a way out if he gets in his “MC” bag, his recent guest appearances have been anything but.

Meanwhile, the hype around Lamar’s “Not Like Us” reached a fever pitch after the visuals dropped on Independence Day (July 4).

Fans Question Whether The Battle Took A Toll On Drake

On the same day K. Dot shared the video, Drake was partying in the Hamptons at Michael Rubin’s annual white party. However, fans were shocked to see images from the bash, with many claiming Drake appears to have aged significantly since the battle.

This Kendrick beef really took a toll on this man huh? Damn. Drake over here aging like a President now. The more I look at this, the more it starts to not even look like Drake. This is Aubrey now. pic.twitter.com/xPgidKjIxD — Mike Sullivan (@msully5433) July 5, 2024