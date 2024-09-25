Al B. Sure Says Son Quincy Brown Suffering From Stockholm Syndrome Amid Diddy’s Legal Woes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Al B. Sure is speaking out on his biological son, Quincy Brown, claiming he’s suffering from Stockholm syndrome.

On Wednesday morning (September 25), the veteran singer took to his Instagram Stories with a video from 2020 featuring Quincy with his adoptive father, Diddy, and a young girl he claims to have adopted. The video, which raised concerns amid the rap mogul’s mounting legal troubles, is reportedly a skit.

Al B. Sure was more interested in Quincy, sharing a comment from the post that read: “Look at poor Stockholm victim Quincy in the background.”

He also posted a link to the Wikipedia page for Stockholm syndrome, adding a “Free Quincy” hashtag and spelling out “[love you] Son” with emojis.

Al B. Sure’s post arrived hours after Quincy and three of his siblings shared a statement denying their mother, Kim Porter, wrote a memoir published and dismissing the notion that her death was a result of “foul play.”

In the statement posted on social media, Quincy, Christian (King), Jessie and D’Lila Combs addressed the “many hurtful and false rumors” surrounding their parents.

“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue,” they wrote. The sibling also said, “The cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play.”

Kim Porter died from lumbar pneumonia in 2018 at just 47 years old. However, Al B. Sure suspects she was murdered. On Monday (September 23), Sure shared a series of Instagram posts calling for an investigation into “Ms. Porter’s tragic murder.”

He also claimed Porter “was allegedly taken from us,” because, like Cassie Ventura, she could spark Diddy’s downfall.

Meanwhile, Quincy recently spoke about his relationship with Al B. Sure, revealing he considers him more like a friend than a father.