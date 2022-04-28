Anderson .Paak Partners With Budweiser For ‘Tomorrow Is Yours To Take’ Campaign

Singer/rapper Anderson .Paak has been on an award-winning run over the last three years. The Silk Sonic member collected eight Grammys as well as Soul Train Music Award and NAACP Image Award trophies.

Anderson .Paak also earned his first #1 single last year. Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” reached the top of Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart in 2021. Paak’s critical and commercial success surely caught the attention of potential corporate partners.

For example, Budweiser unveiled its new Tomorrow is Yours to Take global creative campaign this week. The American beer company tapped Anderson .Paak to produce and perform the brand new “Yours to Take” song.

The “Yours to Take” video tells the story of creators overcoming skeptics. French soccer player Séan Garnier, Brazilian rapper Xamã, Swedish fashion designer Julia Dang, and Colombian graffiti artist Wanda Pot appear in the visuals. Argentinian singer Lara91K, Brazilian graphic artist Gabriel Massan, and British drummer Louise Bartle make appearances too.

Anderson .Paak Says “Yours To Take” Is A Rallying Cry

“My new music for the campaign isn’t just a song, it’s an anthem! The way I see it, it’s like a rallying cry to those who are DONE listening to all the reasons why their dreams are impossible,” states Anderson .Paak. “Trust me, I heard all those naysayers too, but I kept myself motivated and did my best to ignore the haters every step of the way.”

The Oxnard native continues, “My hope is that Budweiser and I can reach artists, designers, athletes, and creatives – everyone! – all over the world who are ready to take the first step on their own path to greatness.”

Wieden+Kennedy led the creative concept for Tomorrow is Yours to Take. The agency partnered with Budweiser, Anderson .Paak, and a team of creators from around the world. Plus, Budweiser plans to present more content related to the campaign which includes supporting up-and-coming creatives.

“Budweiser is a rallying cry for relentless creators, dreamers, and go-getters hell-bent on making their mark. While today marks the launch of Tomorrow is Yours to Take, it’s the creators, the dreamers, and the risk-takers who take center stage with this new evolution,” says Todd Allen, Vice President of Global Marketing, Budweiser. “As someone who defied the naysayers to follow his dreams, .Paak embodies the spirit of Tomorrow is Yours to Take and its meaning.”