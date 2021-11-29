Silk Sonic & Jazmine Sullivan Take Home Top Prizes At 2021 Soul Train Awards

Check out the full list of winners and the “Rock The Boat” Soul Cypher video.

The 2021 Soul Train Awards, hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, aired last night (November 28) on the BET cable network. R&B supergroup Silk Sonic and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan were the night’s big winners.

Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak won Song Of The Year (“Leave the Door Open”), The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award (“Leave the Door Open”), and Video Of The Year (“Leave the Door Open”).

The duo also opened the show with a performance of “Fly As Me” off the recently released An Evening with Silk Sonic album. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak later returned to the stage to run through their “Smokin Out The Window” single.

Jazmine Sullivan took home trophies for Album Of The Year (Heaux Tales) and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. Giveon was named Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, and Best New Artist went to Yung Bleu. Normani was also on hand to accept Best Dance Performance (“Wild Side” featuring Cardi B).

The Soul Train Awards presented “Foolish” vocalist Ashanti with the “Lady of Soul” honor. Neo-soul star Maxwell picked up the “Legend” award at the ceremony inside Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater. Ciara, Russell Wilson, and Marley Dias received the Souls of Justice Award in a video tribute.

Other performers for the 2021 Soul Train Awards included Ashanti, Maxwell, Leon Bridges, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, Fred Hammond, Marzz, and Elhae. Plus, the DJ D-Nice-hosted “Rock The Boat” Soul Cypher featured Tone Stith, Koryn Hawthorne, Jac Ross, Elle Varner, and Musiq Soulchild.

The 2021 Soul Train Music Awards also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Soul Train television show. Additionally, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray proclaimed Sunday, November 28, 2021, will be known as “Soul Train Music Awards Day” in the City of New York.

2021 Soul Train Awards Full List Of Winners:

Song Of The Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”

Album Of The Year

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Video Of The Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Giveon

Best Collaboration

Wizkid featuring Tems – “Essence”

Best New Artist

Yung Bleu

Certified Soul Award

Charlie Wilson

Best Dance Performance

Normani featuring Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Leave the Door Open” – written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile Ii, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic)