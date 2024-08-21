Andrew Tate’s Romanian Home Raided By Cops Investigating “Trafficking Of Minors” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Romanian authorities raided Andrew and Tristin Tate’s home amid fresh allegations concerning minors and other charges.

Andrew Tate’s Romanian home was raided by authorities amid further disturbing allegations.

On Wednesday morning (August 21), dozens of masked officers descended on the property the self-described misogynist shares with his brother Tristan Tate, according to multiple reports.

🚨BREAKING: Video footage of DIICOT forces leaving after busting through the doors of the Tate Brothers’ house.



This happened this morning during a new raid as part of a new investigation. pic.twitter.com/uLun3TxHHn — The Real World (@AccessTRW) August 21, 2024

Romania’s anti-organized crime prosecuting unit DIICOT said the investigation concerned “a criminal case regarding the commission of the crimes of setting up an organized criminal group, trafficking of minors, human trafficking, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements and money laundering.”

In addition to the fresh allegations, Tate is currently awaiting trial on human trafficking charges. He also faces charges of rape and creating an organized crime group with his brother Tristan. They have denied the allegations.

A rep for the problematic internet personality confirmed the raid and said that the Tate brothers’ legal team were present.

“Although the allegations in the search warrant are not yet fully clarified, they include suspicions of human trafficking and money laundering,” the rep said. They did not address the allegations concerning minors.

The Tate brothers spent several months in jail after being detained in December 2022, but they were released on house arrest the following April.

Earlier this year, two teenagers told the BBC that Tate approached them while they were still in high school. One claimed she was 16 years old when Andrew Tate messaged her on social media.

Meanwhile, in March, British authorities issued arrest warrants over alleged sexual offenses in Britain between 2012 and 2015. The Bucharest Court of Appeal granted the request to extradite the Tate brothers. However, the case will only proceed once legal proceedings in Romania have concluded.