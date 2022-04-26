Antonio Brown Reveals Next Project Will Be Athletes Only Rap Album 

Antonio Brown said he wants to “give premier athletes the opportunity to express themselves” by rapping on his next album.

Antonio Brown dropped his debut album last week and is already planning his next project. However, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout revealed the follow-up to Paradigm will be a little different from its predecessor.

The athlete turned rapper launched Paradigm last week (Ap. 19) with a listening party at the Lemonnade dispensary in Van Nuys, California. While that project features the likes of Fivio Foreign, DaBaby, Young Thug, and Keyshia Cole, Antonio Brown revealed the next album “has got to be with all athletes.”

Although he didn’t name any of the athletes he would like to see rapping on his next project, he’s not limiting the field to football players. “We want to give every athlete a chance to be creative,” Antonio Brown told TMZ. “NBA, baseball,” and “football players,” including college players, are in contention.

“We just want to give premier athletes the opportunity to express themselves, be themselves. I know a lot of players that do it on their own that may not put it out,” Brown added.

When asked if he considers himself in a similar position to Shaquille O’Neal, who toyed with a rap career Antonio Brown agreed.

“Absolutely, Shaq was the only athlete that made a successful album that actually went platinum,” Brown said. “And he still was a great player. He changed the fact of athletes being one-dimensional.”

Antonio Brown also explained he wants his music to “impact future superheroes” and to inspire athletes outside of their sporting achievements. “Paradigm is all about switching your lanes up,” he said, adding he wants to help people achieve their best.