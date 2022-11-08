Apple Music To Live Stream Wizkid’s London Concert

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Grammy-winner #Wizkid will run through songs from his upcoming album.

Fans of Wizkid will be able to watch the Nigerian singer/songwriter perform live from The Roundhouse in London, England.

Apple Music Live presents the forthcoming Wizkid concert. Users from over 165 countries will have access to watch the show on the global streaming platform.

“Apple Music has always been a supporter of my career and a major tool in connecting me with my fans,” says Wizkid. “Collaborating with them on something like this is special.”

The Grammy winner continues, “I’m excited to debut new music from my forthcoming album More Love, Less Ego and share my Apple Music Live show with fans across the world.”

Viewers Will Also Get To See Wizkid’s Interview On Apple Music

Wizkid’s Apple Music Live will feature some of the first performances of songs from the More Love, Less Ego album. He also spoke to Apple Music 1 host Dotty to discuss the upcoming project.

“In a show unlike any other, Wiz performs his biggest hits to date alongside previously unheard tracks from the new album, offering a unique experience for fans to revisit old classics and fall in love with new favorites,” says Dotty.

The London native adds, “This performance gives Wizkid fans a rare opportunity to see the star boy perform an intimate set and a chance for the people in the room to relive the experience.”

The More Love, Less Ego Album Drops This Week

The Wizkid conversation with Dotty will air on Apple Music on November 11 at 3 pm ET. More Love, Less Ego is also scheduled to arrive on November 11. The 13-track project includes contributions by Skepta, Don Toliver, and other acts.

Wizkid’s catalog consists of other full-length projects such as 2011’s Superstar, 2017’s Sounds from the Other Side, and 2020’s Made in Lagos. The Made in Lagos single “Essence” became a Top 10 hit in the United States.

Previously, Apple Music Live featured exclusive live streams from musicians such as Harry Styles, Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, and Megan Thee Stallion. The Wizkid concert broadcasts live at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET/8 pm UK.