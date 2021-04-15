AR-Ab Hit With Four-Decade Prison Sentence For Running Philly Drug Operation

(AllHipHop News)
Philadelphia rapper AR-Ab was hit with a long prison sentence today (April 15th), for running a massive drug ring that pumped drugs throughout Philadelphia.
The rapper, born Abdul West, was sentenced to 45 years in prison after he was convicted of charges that included conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and distribution of or possession with intent to distribute cocaine, crack, and methamphetamine.
The 38-year-old rapper will be 83 when he is finally released from prison.
And even then, AR-Ab will be subject to ten years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.
Prosecutors claimed AR-Ab’s label OBH Records doubled as a drug organization that sold lethal amounts of the drugs from at least March 2017 through June of 2018.
The Feds say AR-Ab used high-end luxury apartments around the city as stash houses, while the OBH record label doubled as a front for his drug operation.
During his trial, the Feds claimed AR-Ab “routinely posted rap videos and other messages on social media in which he communicated threats of violence, and which demonstrated his power and authority within the organization.”
“West and his OBH co-defendants pumped huge quantities of deadly drugs into our community,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Williams. “As the evidence presented at trial showed, the defendant’s violent lyrics weren’t just creative expression, they were truthful depictions of the mayhem OBH created on the streets of Philadelphia. Our Office is determined to continue doing everything we can by being ‘All Hands On Deck’ to get violent criminals like OBH off the streets.”
In total, the feds indicted nine OBH defendants, all of whom will convicted or pled guilty, thanks in part to the government’s star witness, former O.B.H. member Dontez “Tez” Stewart.
Stuart testified against his former associates after he was accused of murdering a rival drug dealer named Robert Johnson.
At one point, AR-Ab was one of the most promising rappers in the city, before he got caught up in the drug case.
He was reportedly going to sign with Drake’s OVO imprint at one point, and he was also rumored to be close to inking with Cash Money Records, although neither deal panned out.