Are Lil Durk & Kanye West Set To Drop A Collaborative Album?

Chicago natives Lil Durk and Kanye “Ye” West both have new projects dropping this quarter. West presented Donda 2 on his new Yeezy Tech Stem Player. Durk will release 7220 on March 11.

According to Lil Durk, the rappers could be working on a collaborative album. The OTF founder hinted at the possible joint effort on his Instagram Story while responding to a tweet claiming he is collaborating with Pete Davidson.

Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson is currently dating Kanye West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. Ye has spent weeks trolling Davidson on social media and in his music.

“This a lie I don’t even play like that,” wrote Durk about the Pete Davidson rumors. “Plus Ye [wants] to do [an] album together 😎.”

Last year, Lil Durk teamed with Atlanta’s Lil Baby for the chart-topping The Voice of the Heroes. Durk has also worked with his Only The Family signees for the Only the Family Involved series, Family over Everything, and Loyal Bros.

Kanye West’s catalog includes the collaborative projects Watch the Throne with Jay-Z and Kids See Ghosts with Kid Cudi. The G.O.O.D. Music head also spearheaded the Cruel Summer compilation which features artists like Cudi, Big Sean, and Pusha T.