A$AP Rocky Browbeats Brawlers For Fighting In Rihanna’s Presence

A$AP Rocky scolded two club patrons for brawling in front of his girlfriend Rihanna.
A video showed the rapper grabbing a microphone to stop a fight in the VIP section of an unidentified club. He mentioned Rihanna was with him and demanded better behavior from the clubgoers.
“Y’all n##### act like gentlemen right now,” he shouted. “I got my lady here. Y’all n##### calm that s### down. Don’t be in this section doing all that. Calm that s### down. Y’all act like gentlemen when y’all in our presence.”
The clip of A$AP Rocky protecting Rihanna surfaced on social media roughly two weeks after the public learned the name of the couple’s firstborn child. The two took inspiration from the Wu-Tang Clan and named their baby boy RZA.
“WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN,” A$AP Rocky wrote on Instagram. “HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA.”
Rihanna is pregnant with her second child as her family with A$AP Rocky continues to grow. Her pregnancy was revealed at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.
Rumors about A$AP Rocky dating Rihanna began to heat up in 2019. He finally confirmed their relationship in 2021. They welcomed their first child together a year later.