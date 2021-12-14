Ashanti Addresses Rumors She’s Dating Flo Rida

Ashanti wants the world to know she is not dating Flo Rida. Photos of the two celebrities together on a yacht had some social media users thinking they were a couple.

Last week, Ashanti made an appearance on The Breakfast Club. The 41-year-old R&B singer discussed the rumors of her being in a relationship with Flo Rida on the radio show.

“Let the people know, Ashanti is not with Flo Rida! Be clear, that’s my brother. Me and Flo are super cool,” explained the former Murder Inc. Records representative.

Ashanti also went on to say Flo Rida has been her close friend for years. She added, “I got a crew of girls and my family, Flo got his crew and his family. We’ve been going to each other’s birthday parties for like 10 years, so I don’t know why it’s such a surprise now.”

While Flo Rida is not apparently Ashanti’s latest boyfriend, the Grammy winner was once attached to another famous man. Ashanti reportedly dated St. Louis-bred rapper Nelly for fourteen years.

2021 also saw Ashanti receive flowers for her contribution to the music industry. Last month, the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented her with the Lady of Soul Award. Ashanti also performed at the ceremony.