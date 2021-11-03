Ashanti & Maxwell To Receive Special Honors At The 2021 Soul Train Awards

H.E.R. earned the most nominations this year, followed by Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown.

The 2021 Soul Train Awards will take place on Sunday, November 28 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her from New York’s historic Apollo Theater. Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Ashanti will receive the special “Lady of Soul” honor for her many accomplishments throughout her three-decade career.

“I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s ‘Lady of Soul’ honoree,” says Ashanti. “This is a full-circle moment for me because I received the ‘Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year’ Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002.”

The “Foolish” hitmaker continued, “As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I’m proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate.”

It’s time to give our girl @ashanti her 💐! That’s why she’s our 2021 #SoulTrainAwards Lady of Soul Honoree 👏🏾👑✨ pic.twitter.com/fdYQJHWJB5 — Soul Train (@SoulTrain) November 3, 2021

The 2021 Soul Train Awards are recognizing Neo-Soul performer Maxwell as well. The BLACKsummers’night album creator will receive the “Legend” award at the televised ceremony.

“It’s an honor to be presented with the Legend award by a community that’s been growing with me throughout my career,” states Maxwell. “I’m so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the Apollo for an evening of excellence.”

25+ years in the game, @_MAXWELL_ is a true talent! And that’s why he is the 2021 #SoulTrainAwards Legend Award Honoree! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mg5EJF4jwy — Soul Train (@SoulTrain) November 3, 2021

Martin sitcom co-stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are hosting the Soul Train Awards for the fourth time. Besides lauding representatives of Black culture and entertainment, this year’s show is also a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Soul Train television program.

R&B musician H.E.R. leads the list of this year’s Soul Train Award nominees with 8 nods. Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown came in second place with six nominations each. Wizkid and TEMS both scored with five nominations, respectively.

They’re baccccck! Join @tichinaarnold and @TishaCampbell as they host the 2021 #SoulTrainAwards.🕺🏿💃🏿 It goes down SUNDAY Nov 28th, 8/7c, at the World Famous Apollo – @ApolloTheater. ❤️✌🏾✨ pic.twitter.com/6QQmhgh680 — Soul Train (@SoulTrain) October 27, 2021

The Video Of The Year category includes Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open,” Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy (Remix)” featuring Future, Lil Durk, & Latto, H.E.R.’s “Damage,” Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Normani’s “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B, and Wizkid’s “Essence” featuring TEMS.

Album Of The Year will go to either Blxst’s No Love Lost, Doja Cat’s Planet Her, Giveon’s When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time, H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind, or Wizkid’s Made in Lagos. To see the full list of nominees for the 2021 Soul Train Awards visit www.bet.com.