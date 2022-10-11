Ashanti Seemingly Responds To Irv Gotti On Diddy Remix ‘Gotta Move On’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Diddy said he wanted to give Ashanti the opportunity to “express herself,” after Irv Gotti shared details of their alleged affair.

While Ashanti maintained a dignified silence while Irv Gotti spent months earlier this year discussing intimate details of an alleged affair two decades ago, the songstress has finally addressed all the gossip in a new song.

Ashanti linked with Diddy on the remix of his single, the appropriately titled, “Gotta Move On,” which also features Diddy, Bryson Tiller, and Yung Miami. The Bad Boy Records Boss explained why he wanted Ashanti on the track during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club.

“I just felt Ashanti – because I think music and art give you a chance to speak your mind when it comes to the love territory,” Diddy said. “After I saw Irv do his thing, I thought, ‘you know, sis may want to express herself on this song.’”

While Ashanti doesn’t mention the Murder Inc. founder by name, she refers to somebody “obsessed’ over a 20-year-old situation.

“It’s giving obsessed / It’s giving you stressed /It’s giving you pressed / It’s giving this n#### missing the best,” Ashanti sings in a clip that surfaced online. “But it’s been 20 years please cry less / We can see you and your tears / The pain in your chest / But I got a new man / Yeah, you gotta move on.” Listen to the snippet below.

Irv Gotti Vows To Stop Talking About Ashanti

Meanwhile, Irv Gotti claimed he was “slandered for telling y’all the absolute truth,” about the alleged affair. He claimed he would stop talking about the “Rock Wit U” singer. However, he said he only discusses Ashanti because the media questions him about her.

“Cause that’s why. You askin’ me. Did I bring Ashanti up? You did it. Here’s what I’m going to say. I wish Ashanti nothing but the best. I’m not hooked on her, like ‘I can’t get over her.’ It’s none of that s###.”