Asian Doll Calls Wale “Ugly,” Apologizes Then Says He’s “Just Mean”

It seems to be apology season in Hip-Hop culture.

Asian Doll apologized to Wale for telling the world she finds him unattractive. The Dallas, Texas native issued her public apology on Monday (April 8).

In a now-deleted post, Asian Doll called Wale the “worst celebrity.” The Let’s Do a Drill album creator also claimed the Maryland-bred MC had a “stank” attitude before referring to him as ugly.

“Why that girl call me ugly?” Wale tweeted on Monday afternoon in response to Asian Doll’s comments. Then Asian Doll responded to Wale by tweeting, “All jokes aside I’m sorry [for real], you not even ugly, just mean.”

All jokes aside I’m sorry fr you not even ugly just mean 😢 https://t.co/hvzXs84Y7P — ASIAN DA BRAT (@AsianDaBrattt) April 8, 2024

In addition, Wale had to deal with online tension on Monday with his former Maybach Music Group labelmate Meek Mill. That drama apparently began over Wale taking a picture with one of Meek’s rivals.

Asian Doll has been part of other beefs too. The Dallas native also had issues with fellow rappers JT of City Girls and Erica Banks as well as Hitmaka and Akademiks.

Asian Doll became the latest rapper to offer a public apology over the last week. J. Cole apologized to Kendrick Lamar for dissing him on his Might Delete Later track “7 Minute Drill” on Sunday (April 7) during his Dreamville Festival set.