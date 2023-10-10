ATL Jacob Says Kanye West & Future Are More Influential Than 2Pac

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The 24-year-old beatmaker shares some hot takes about the late icon.

Even twenty-seven years after his death, Tupac Shakur is still one of the most-talked-about rap stars. Many Hip-Hop historians consider him one of the greatest rappers of all time, but one industry insider believes Kanye West and Future left a bigger impact on Hip-Hop than 2Pac.

Atlanta-born music producer ATL Jacob (“Super Gremlin” by Kodak Black, “Wait for U” by Future) decided to share some of his opinions about 2Pac on the X platform. Jacob’s comments about the late West Coast MC sparked a lot of debate on the social media app.

“I [have] never seen another Tupac.. but I [have] seen 100 Kanyes… the influence is brazy,” posted ATL Jacob on October 8. The 24-year-old beatmaker was responding to an online poll where 76% of the respondents apparently voted that Pac was more impactful than Ye.

i never seen another Tupac .. but i seen 100 Kanyes .. the influence is brazy https://t.co/pz7hGtnM4r — ATLJACOB (@atljacobbeatz) October 9, 2023

ATL Jacob did not stop with that one take. Yesterday afternoon (October 9), he put over the Freebandz record label boss. He tweeted, “Tupac [was] a great rapper but Future [is] more influential than him as an artist 💯💯.”

Around two hours later, Jacob returned to X to once again compare Ye and 2Pac. The Producer of the Year nominee at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards wrote, “Kanye West has done more for Hip-Hop than Tupac… facts.”

Tupac a great rapper but Future more influential than him as an artist 💯💯 — ATLJACOB (@atljacobbeatz) October 9, 2023

Kanye west has done more for HipHop than Tupac .. facts — ATLJACOB (@atljacobbeatz) October 9, 2023

ATL Jacob worked with Kanye West on the legendary musician’s Donda 2 album. Listeners were only able to officially hear that 2022 project on the Stem Player device. Last year, Jacob talked about not understanding how the producers on the album would receive compensation.

“Everybody was confused like, ‘How we get paid?’” admitted ATL Jacob during an interview. “I’m still confused. If he’s banned from Stem Player, then how we get paid?” He also said, “I ain’t tripping though, because I learned a lot just working on [Donda 2].”