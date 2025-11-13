B.o.B Says Cancer Survivor’s Assault Lawsuit “Baseless Money Grab”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

B.o.B is denying accusations he assaulted a woman in a San Diego hotel room following his show in April.

B.o.B is pushing back hard against a civil lawsuit filed in California that accuses him of sexually assaulting a woman in a San Diego hotel room following his April 26 concert—an allegation the Hip-Hop artist flatly denies.

The woman, referred to in legal filings only as “Jane,” claims the alleged incident occurred around 3 a.m. at the Westin Hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter after she and her cousin attended B.o.B’s show and were invited to an after-party.

She alleges that when her cousin briefly stepped out of the room, B.o.B touched her without consent, forced her legs apart and said, “What makes you think I won’t kiss you right now,” before doing so. She also claims his wife entered the room during the encounter but was told to leave.

B.o.B, whose real name is Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., has responded through his attorney Leron E. Rogers of Fox Rothschild LLP, calling the claims entirely false.

“Our client, Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., known professionally as B.o.B, categorically denies the false allegations contained in the Complaint filed. This filing appears to be a calculated attempt to leverage publicity and extract a financial settlement from a public figure — a baseless ‘money grab’ under the pretense of litigation,” the statement reads.

The lawsuit, filed November 7 in Los Angeles County, includes no criminal charges and remains a civil matter. No arrests have been made, and the case is still in its early stages.

According to the complaint, the woman says B.o.B’s music helped her emotionally during cancer treatment and that she felt a deep connection to his work. She claims members of his team were present during the alleged incident but did not intervene.

B.o.B’s legal team further stated, “Mr. Simmons will not be intimidated or coerced by such tactics, nor will he remain silent while his name and reputation are unfairly attacked.”

The lawsuit alleges that the incident ended only after B.o.B.’s manager knocked on the door. The woman is seeking damages, though the exact amount has not been disclosed.

In a sharp rebuke of the claims, B.o.B’s attorney added, “We believe the allegations are a fabricated narrative and the plaintiff is using B.o.B as a scapegoat … Fabricating accusations of this nature is both irresponsible and harmful.”

The artist, known for hits like “Airplanes” and “Nothin’ on You,” has not commented publicly beyond the legal statement. His team has indicated they will not provide further remarks at this time.

“Mr. Simmons recognizes that true victims of sexual assault deserve to be heard and supported, and false claims only undermine their pursuit of justice,” the statement concluded.

As of November 12, both parties are preparing for the next steps in court.