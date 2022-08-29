Bad Bunny Kisses Male Dancer During 2022 VMA Performance

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ album creator won Artist Of The Year.

Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera infamously shocked the world back at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards with an on-stage, same-gender kiss. This year’s VMAs included Bad Bunny locking lips with a male dancer.

Bad Bunny ran through “T### Me Pregunto” from Yankee Stadium for MTV’s televised ceremony. At one point, the Puerto Rican rapper kissed one of his male backup dancers live on stage.

In addition, Bad Bunny kissed a female dancer during the performance. Two years ago, the Spanish-speaking entertainer sparked conversation when he dressed in drag for the ‘Yo Perreo Sola’ music video.

Bad Bunny’s man-on-man smooch came after Lil Nas X kissed his own male backup dancer at the 2021 BET Awards. That moment involving LNX sparked a backlash from individuals in the Hip Hop community such as Boosie Badazz and Benzino.

Bad Bunny had a big night at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony presented the 28-year-old part-time pro wrestler with the VMA for Artist Of The Year. Bunny beat out Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo for that honor.

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny’s fourth studio album, is one of the best-selling music projects of 2022. The LP has spent nine non-consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, moving more than 2 million units since its release in May.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards also presented top prizes to Taylor Swift (Video Of The Year – “All Too Well”), Billie Eilish (Song Of The Year – “Happier Than Ever”), and Best New Artist (Dove Cameron). Hip Hop superstar Nicki Minaj received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.