Bad Bunny To Perform Live From Yankee Stadium For The 2022 VMAs

The ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ album creator is also up for several awards.

International music superstar Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) will appear at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28.

The Puerto Rican rapper’s set will be broadcast from Yankee Stadium. Bunny’s upcoming presentation is the first-ever live remote Video Music Awards performance to air from the home of the New York Yankees.

The “Made For VMAs” performance is part of the “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” trek. This will be the chart-topper’s first Video Music Awards appearance since 2019 when Bunny debuted with a performance of “Que Pretendes” with J Balvin.

Bad Bunny joins other announced performers for the 2022 VMAs. The current setlist includes Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The MTV Video Music Awards will honor Nicki Minaj with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Minaj will also perform at the show. In addition, the Queens-raised rapper serves as an official host for the ceremony, alongside LL Cool J and Jack Harlow.

Bad Bunny enters the 2022 VMAs with three nominations. The Un Verano Sin Ti album creator earned nods in the Artist Of The Year, Best Latin, and Song of the Summer categories. If Bunny wins Artist of the Year, he will become the first non-English language artist to win that award.

Un Verano Sin Ti has spent eight nonconsecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The 23-track project opened in the top spot of the sales rankings with 274,000 album-equivalent units. It is Bad Bunny’s second Number One.

Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, and Harry Styles scored the most VMA nominations this year with 8 each. Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X pulled in 7 nominations, respectively. The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.