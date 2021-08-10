Benny The Butcher Announces NFT Collection For ‘The Plugs I Met’ Anniversary

Find out how you can bid on an exclusive video, a personal Zoom call, and more.

Griselda emcee Benny The Butcher is dropping an NFT series to commemorate the release of The Plugs I Met. The 7-track EP originally came out in 2019.

Benny The Butcher’s The Plugs I Met 2nd Anniversary Edition NFT will be available in an online auction on the UREEQA Marketplace website. The limited-edition collectibles include:

Exclusive video from Benny the Butcher detailing the making of “The Plugs I Met“

Autographed “The Plugs I Met” CD (digipack) with personalized message from Benny the Butcher

Attendance at one (1) Concert from “The Burden of the Plugs Tour” via live Zoom feed recorded from the side of the stage (Concert date and venue to be determined)

A personal Zoom call with Benny

One lucky winner will win two (2) all access passes to attend a Benny the Butcher concert (to be selected from the final routing of “The Burden of the Plugs Tour”) and a private meet and greet with Benny

“This NFT collection is a chance to give back to the fans that have been down with me since day one,” said Benny The Butcher. “I wanted to do something that would be exclusive to my core fans and connect with them in a way that hasn’t been possible until now.”

Benny The Butcher is the latest recording artist to produce special NFT offers. Tory Lanez, Curren$y, Doja Cat, Jeezy, and other Hip Hop musicians have also offered items as non-fungible tokens.

“As an icon in the New York and global rap scene, we knew UREEQA was a perfect fit for Benny the Butcher to host his NFT collection,” said Harsch Khandelwal, CEO of UREEQA.

Khandelwal continued, “Privacy and copyrights have historically been a major issue in the music industry. We’re working to prevent copyright infringement for artists like Benny the Butcher, and create an infrastructure that moves NFTs from trendy to trusted.”