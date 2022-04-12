Will the shows in UK be rescheduled?

European promoters threw a monkey-wrench in the tour schedule by canceling two shows in Manchester and London for Griselda rapper Benny the Butcher.

It seems those concert producers have gotten hold of “old FBI reports,” which made them leery of booking the New York artist.

The “Tana Talk 4” artist was scheduled to start a tour at the end of this month at Manchester’s O2 Ritz on April 29th and London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on May 1st. However, an old felony charge has stopped him from performing at the two venues.

The rapper took to social media to make the announcement.

He said, “UK shows canceled based on “old FBI reports” and a new felony charge I just caught last week tht [sic] yall won’t find out about until my documentary.”

Other shows, domestically and abroad, are still in play.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, after the upcoming Coachella dates over the next two weekends, Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher and Conway The Machine will reconnect for a Griselda tour. It will be their first tour as a collective since 2020.

Griselda’s upcoming tour follows two major releases from Benny and Conway.

In February, Conway dropped his long-awaited God Don’t Make Mistakes album. The next month, Benny unleashed his Tana Talk 4 LP.

Check out all of the Griselda tour dates below.

5/10/2022 — Chicago, IL — Radius

5/14/2022 — Rochester, NY — Armory

5/15/2022 — Boston, MA — Roadrunner

5/18/2022 — New York, NY — T5

5/19/2022 — Washington, DC — Echo Stage

5/21/2022 — -Atlanta, GA — Coca Cola Roxy

5/26/2022 — -Dallas, TX — The Factory

5/29/2022 — Denver, CO — Mission Ballroom

6/2/2022 — San Francisco, CA — Warfield

6/3/2022 — Los Angeles, CA — Shrine Expo Hall

There has been no word on whether or not the shows in England will be rescheduled or shifted to different locations.