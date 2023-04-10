Benzino Defends “Necessary Hypocrisy” For Not Wanting Coi Leray To Smoke Weed

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Their father-daughter dynamic continues to play out in public.

Raymond “Benzino” Scott is the former co-owner of the iconic Hip Hop magazine The Source. However, his greatest contribution to Hip Hop culture could end up being his offspring Coi Leray Collins.

Professionally known as Coi Leray, the Republic recording artist currently has one of the most popular songs in the United States. The “Players” single became her first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Benzino and Coi Leray have had several public spats that may have caused the father and daughter to become estranged in recent years. That possible separation did not stop Zino from discussing Leray supposedly smoking weed as a teenager on The GOATs and Underdogs Podcast.

“She’s about 15, 16 [years old],” recalled Benzino about Coi Leray’s apparent initial marijuana usage from nearly a decade ago. “I don’t want her to smoke. So it’s like, man, I don’t wanna be the bad guy.”

One of the podcast hosts then asked Benzino to share what age he began smoking weed. The now-57-year-old man replied, “Thirteen.” Clearly, recognizing the double standard in his responses, Benzino quickly offered, “It’s called necessary hypocrisy.”

Coi Leray Once Suggested Benzino Needs To Get Help

Hulu’s RapCaviar Presents showcased Coi Leray as a central figure in the documentary series. During the “Hate Me Now” episode of the show, Leray explained how her lifestyle changed dramatically after her parents split up.

“It was nice cars. It was nice clothes,” said Leray about the early stages of her life with Benzino. “But relationships always don’t last. My mom and dad didn’t stay together… At that point, my mom couldn’t really give us everything we wanted… We didn’t get the nicest things or have the nicest things. So I feel like it was replaced with freedom.”

Since Coi Leray became a celebrity in her own right, the Trendsetter album creator publicly addressed her father’s behavior on multiple occasions. For example, in April 2022, Leray suggested Benzino needed to get help. Days later, Leray called on people to pray for her dad.

Coi Leray’s “Players” presently sits at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 after peaking at No. 9 on the chart. A remix version of the track features Hip Hop legend Busta Rhymes. Leray also made it onto the Hot 100 with singles such as “No More Parties” with Lil Durk, “Big Purr (Prrdd)” with Pooh Shiesty, and “Blick Blick” with Nicki Minaj.