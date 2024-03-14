Benzino Publicizes Montage Of Eminem Using N-Word Ahead Of “Rap Elvis” Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Benzino refused to back down in his long-running beef with Eminem.

Benzino fired back at Eminem’s “Doomsday Pt. 2” music video with a flurry of Instagram posts. The Boston-bred rapper attacked Eminem by showing several instances of Slim Shady using the n-word in the past.

“Throughout history you always had some black people who will constantly make excuses for racist white people,” Benzino wrote. “There will always be someone of color who thinks this is ok and it’s sad.”

Benzino teased the release of his “Rap Elvis” music video, calling it the death knell for Eminem’s career. The self-proclaimed Eminem slayer said the diss track’s visuals will blow people’s minds.

“Oh y’all’s minds will be [mind blown emoji] when you see this,” Benzino wrote. “I already [coffin emoji] him with [‘Rap Elvis’] so when I drop the video he’s permanently [headstone emoji] RIP.”

Eminem’s “Doomsday Pt. 2” video dropped on Wednesday (March 13). The video featured cameos by Big Sean, J.I.D, Denzel Curry, BabyTron, Cordae, Swae Lee and Teezo Touchdown.

Earlier this year, Benzino called out Eminem for not helping Detroit artists. The former co-owner of The Source took credit for Big Sean, who’s worked with Eminem before, and BabyTron appearing in the “Doomsday Pt. 2” video. The other artists were not from Detroit.

“If it took me for Skittles to team up with and put on them dope young artists in Detroit then I did well,” Benzino wrote.

Benzino also accused Eminem of getting plastic surgery.

“He finally responded!” Benzino wrote. “can someone tell me what in the plastic surgery happened to his face?? He looks like a waking corpse. Nah…this ain’t it. RAP ELVIS DESTROYED @eminem.”

Eminem dissed Benzino on “Doomsday Pt. 2,” which dropped in January. The song appeared on Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow compilation. Benzino responded with his “Vulturius” and “Rap Elvis” diss tracks, continuing a beef that started more than two decades ago.