Beyoncé Postpones Major Announcement Amid Devastating L.A. Fires 

Beyoncé fans anticipated a major announcement after last month’s teaser, but the devastating L.A. fires prompted the singer to postpone.

Fans were primed for major news, but the superstar songstress revealed the delay on Instagram just hours before the scheduled update.

“The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles,” Beyoncé wrote in a statement. “I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

She also referenced her charity foundation’s recent donation, asking fans for their support.

“The BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund has donated $2.5 million to directly support families who lost their homes and community organizations at the forefront of relief,” Beyoncé noted. “Please join us in supporting with whatever you can. Link in bio.”

Beyoncé first teased the announcement following her performance during Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday. Fans speculated that the Grammy Award-winning singer was set to drop her ACT III album and/or reveal a new tour.

Last week, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles, revealed her “sacred Happy Place,” was among the thousands of homes destroyed by the blaze. She shared an old video showing off the view from her cherished Malibu bungalow while reflecting on the loss.

“It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place,” she wrote. “Now it is gone!!”