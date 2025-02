Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bhad Bhabie looks virtually unrecognizable after debuting a dramatic new look while shutting down claims that she’s trying to resemble her rival, Alabama Barker.

On Wednesday (February 19), the “Gucci Flip Flops” hitmaker shared footage of herself rapping along to her recently teased song dissing Barker. The video showed off her new appearance, revealing a sleek blond wig with blunt bangs, rosy cheeks and nude lips.

Bhad Bhabie captioned the video, “#mswhitman,” later clarifying in her Instagram Stories that it was a nod to Alabama Whitman, Patricia Arquette’s character in the 1993 film True Romance—a not-so-subtle dig at Alabama Barker.

Unsurprisingly, her appearance drew comparisons to Alabama Barker, prompting Bhad Bhabie to lash out on her Instagram Stories in a lengthy rant.

“If you think I wanna b like you you’ve lost your whole mind,” she wrote. “Obsessed? With someone who wanna b ME?! Girl you don’t own the color blonde with that washed ass yellow mop on your head. You got red wigs from MY hair stylist and I heard from a little birdy the inspo pic was a pic of me.”

Bhad Bhabie Slams Alabama Barker Over Alleged Relationship With Le Vaughn

Bhabie doubled down, arguing that her hair is “a completely different color and style” from Barker’s before once again accusing the 19-year-old of sleeping with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn—the very incident that ignited their feud.

“One more time so this is clear,” she stated. “Alabama barker my friend for over 2 years f##### my baby daddy twice and was basically dating him for well over 6 months. While I was going through postpartum depression.”

She also hinted that her sudden style change was actually a look for the music video to her Barker diss.

Meanwhile, Alabama Barker dropped her Bhad Bhabie diss, “Cry Bhabie” earlier this month. She again denied claims she slept with Le Vaughn. She also referenced her famous father, Travis Barker, claiming he encouraged her to respond.