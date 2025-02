Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bhad Bhabie went off on Alabama Barker, calling her out for a fight and taking shots at her father, Travis, in a heated social media rant.

Bhad Bhabie is ramping up her beef with Alabama Barker, dragging her father Travis into the mix and challenging the 19-year-old to a fight.

The spat began last year when the “Gucci Flip Flops” hitmaker accused the teen of trying to steal her boyfriend and child’s father, Le Vaughn.

The two have exchanged jabs and insults online over the past few months. Now Bhad Bhabie is demanding a violent showdown to settle the score after accusing Alabama Barker of mentioning her daughter.

She called out Alabama in a heated rant on her Instagram Story late Tuesday night (February 12).

“Keep talking about my kid!” she began. “[Calabasas] commons tomorrow 8pm see you there bama!! Come since you so tough it’s gone b free you right?”

Bhabie then turned her attention to her nemesis’ rock star father.

“Your literally named after a h#####,” she added. “I see you living up to daddy standards!!!”

Bhad Bhabie also walked back her claims that Le Vaughn and Alabama were never intimate before firing another shot at Travis Barker.

“U have no morals you f##### your close friend baby daddy twice!” she added. “Lord only knows how many times you sucked dick. Dirty ass hoe this why no one take you seriously. The whole industry knows about you and I’m gonna make sure the whole Internet does too. Even daddy know he raised a hoe.”

Bhad Bhabie repeated her claims that Alabama slept with Le Vaughn on two separate occasions while firing back at fans urging her to quit vaping while battling cancer.

Despite Bhad Bhabie’s allegations, Alabama Barker previously denied trying to steal her friend’s man. She also accused Le Vaughn of assaulting her with a bottle during a trip to Las Vegas.

“I have no interest in this man,” she wrote on her Instagram Story last December. “Nor would I ever lower myself to be with someone who has been physically abusive towards women.”