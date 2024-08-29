Bhad Bhabie Rages At Tattooist Over Huge Ink Of Boyfriend’s Face: “I’m So Embarrassed” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bhad Bhabie got matching tattoos with her boyfriend LeVaughn but she’s deeply unhappy with the final result.

Bhad Bhabie and her on-again-off-again boyfriend LeVaughn have got matching tattoos of each other’s face just weeks after domestic violence allegations, but the controversial internet personality is not happy with her ink.

On Wednesday, Bhad Bhabie showed off the matching ink on Snapchat. However, she covered up the upper portion of the giant image of LeVaughn’s face on her leg.

Bhad Bhabie and her baby's father Le Vaughn both inked their bodies with matching tattoos of each other's faces. pic.twitter.com/hkgxMdsC8A — Tpapa OG (@XViralNews7) August 29, 2024

She revealed why in a series of since-deleted Instagram Story posts, slamming the tattoo artist and claiming the image looks nothing like her man. “His eyes and eyebrows are too far,” she wrote. “The wrong shape as well as his lips and nose is too big and turned upwards.”

Bhad Bhabie claimed the tattoo artist refused to acknowledge her specific complaints about the portrait’s features. “I’m so embarrassed,” she added. “I feel like I have a stranger tattooed on my body.”

She also shared screen recordings of their text message exchanges and a side-by-side image of the photo used and the resulting tattoo.

“I’m so embarrassed and upset about this,” she continued. “Lv is way too handsome for this ‘portrait’ to make him look so ugly. It looks nothing like him. His features are what make him.”

The matching tattoos arrive after Bhad Bhabie accused LeVaughn of physically assaulting her. In July, she shared surveillance video of the alleged beatings and injuries she sustained.

Bhad Bhabie later downplayed the alleged abuse, saying it doesn’t happen often. She also claimed she loves LeVaughn but said “there’s no room for mistakes,” and insisted he was seeking help.

“I love that man more than I love myself and it’s honestly really sad,” she said. “But unfortunately this is real life. I know the easy way out is to leave and that’s better said than done. This doesn’t happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem. He’s going to get the help he needs.”