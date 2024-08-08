Bhad Bhabie Posts Photo Of Allegedly Abusive Boyfriend Sucking On Her Ear

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bhad Bhabie—real name Danielle Bregoli—is apparently back on good terms with the father of her child, LeVaughn.

On Wednesday (August 7), the former Atlantic Records signee shared a photo to her Instagram Stories showing him sucking on her ear. Of course the image raised some eyebrows considering it’s been only a month since Bhad Bhabie accused him of physically assaulting her.

Bhad Bhabie made the allegations in July and shared surveillance video of the alleged beatings and injuries she sustained. The clip was captured at 4:30 a.m. local time on June 30 and shows Bhad Bhabie being thrown to the ground. She also shared images of her injuries, revealing a badly bruised eye and abrasions on her face.

“This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!!” she wrote in another post. “Say what ever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy.”

Bhad Bhabie shared a video of her and her baby daddy Le Vaughn kissing in a passionate makeout session on her stories on Tuesday night.

Any Thoughts???#BhadBhabie #LeVaughn #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/o0RB75q3TU

— lovelyti (@lovelyti) July 18, 2024

Bhad Bhabie later claimed she loves LeVaughn and insisted he was seeking help. She also downplayed the alleged abuse, saying it doesn’t happen often.

“I love that man more than I love myself and it’s honestly really sad,” she said. “But unfortunately this is real life. I know the easy way out is to leave and that’s better said than done. This doesn’t happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem. He’s going to get the help he needs.

“Right now there’s no room for mistakes. And he knows that. Who ever says they are there for me will b supportive of me no matter what I choose to do. Y’all know I give a mf hell but there’s no excuse for that at all what so ever. My point in sharing this wasn’t to attack him, it was for him to see what he does is wrong and too take accountability and make a REAL CHANGE.”

After Bhad Bhabie and LeVaughn were photographed hugging and kissing at a Beverly Hills restaurant days later, there was more trouble in paradise. On July 29, she wrote another post that described him as a gold digger: “@xgamelv looking for a bbl Latina hoe must be rich and have a house and cars he can use.”

Whatever the case, Bhad Bhabie continues to post the ups and downs of their relationship on social media. Check out the latest above.