Bianca Censori Dons Skimpy Dress Dining With Ye’s Kids Amid Reports Kim Kardashian “Alarmed” Over Rapper & His Wife 

Kim Kardashian reportedly wants an urgent meeting with Kanye West and Bianca Censori amid recent bad press.

Bianca Censori wore a tiny dress that barely covered her butt to step out for dinner with Kanye West’s kids amid reports Kim Kardashian wants to meet the rapper and his wife to discuss her concerns amid recent negative headlines.

Earlier this week, Censori visited Nobu Malibu with some relatives and West’s children. While her outfit was not as revealing as some of her previous looks, her skimpy dress scarcely covered her assets.

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, turned heads once again with her latest outfit choice while arriving for a family dinner at Nobu in Malibu, accompanied by her family and West's children.



📷: @BackgridUS #backgrid #biancacensori #kanyewest #nobumalibu pic.twitter.com/KEFg3YOk61 — backgridus (@BackgridUS) August 14, 2024

Her flesh-baring outfits have made headlines and even reportedly upset her father. Earlier this month, Censori caused a stir after flashing her breasts in a transparent bodysuit during a birthday dinner for Kanye West’s manager.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has become worried about the time her children spend with West and his wife amid the bad press. According to The U.S. Sun, the SKIMS founder has concerns about what their four children are “exposed to” while with their father.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, West’s former chief of staff claimed he was dangerously addicted to nitrous gas.

“Kim is constantly getting more and more alarmed about the stories she sees coming out about Kanye and Bianca,” a source explained to the outlet. “Every week it’s something different and she fears it’s no longer a healthy environment for the younger kids to be in.”

The source claimed that the reality TV mogul only communicates with her ex-husband via third parties. Kim Kardashian reportedly wants “a sit-down meeting urgently” with Kanye West and Bianca Censori in person. She aims “to discuss co-parenting and put some new ground rules in place.”