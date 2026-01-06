Big Boss Vette Celebrates Cancer Victory With Hospital Bell Dance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big Boss Vette celebrated beating stage 2-3 breast cancer by dancing to Pretty Girls Walk in a viral hospital bell-ringing video.

St. Louis rapper Big Boss Vette turned her cancer victory into a celebration that captured hearts across social media this week. The artist behind the viral hit Pretty Girls Walk announced she is officially cancer-free after completing an intensive 20-week treatment program for stage 2-3 breast cancer.

Vette shared the news through an emotional video posted to her social media accounts on January 5, 2026, showing her ringing the ceremonial hospital bell that marks the end of cancer treatment. The 52-second clip features the rapper dancing down a hospital hallway to her breakout song while wearing a pink hospital gown and headscarf.

“IF YOU WOULD’VE TOLD ME I’D BE BEATING CANCER AZZZZZZ IN 2026 I WOULDN’T HAVE BELIEVED YOU !!!! WE DID IT YALLLLLLLLL,” she wrote in the accompanying post that quickly went viral.

The announcement shocked fans who had no idea the 25-year-old artist was battling cancer throughout 2025. Vette received her diagnosis in December 2025 and immediately began an aggressive treatment plan that included chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation therapy.

Throughout her treatment, Vette made the deliberate choice to keep her diagnosis completely private while continuing to work on her music career. The only public hint came in a December 9, 2025, social media reply, in which she responded “Cancer” to a viral prompt asking what people don’t understand until they experience it themselves.

The chemotherapy treatments caused significant hair loss, which is visible in her celebration video. Medical staff and hospital workers can be seen cheering and clapping as she moves confidently through the corridors, creating a powerful moment of triumph over adversity.

Vette rose to prominence in 2022 when Pretty Girls Walk became a massive TikTok sensation, leading to collaborations with artists like Coi Leray and a major record deal with Republic Records. Since then, she has released tracks including Snatched and Eater, establishing herself as one of rap’s most promising female voices.

The timing of her announcement adds extra significance to her hospital celebration. Starting 2026 cancer-free represents both a personal victory and a professional fresh start for the rising star.

Fans flooded social media with messages of support and admiration for her strength throughout the private battle. Many praised her decision to fight quietly while maintaining her career momentum, calling her a true inspiration.

The viral hospital video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times across platforms, with hip-hop media outlets and fellow artists sharing messages of congratulations. The moment perfectly captures Vette’s resilient spirit and determination to overcome challenges.

Vette’s medical team confirmed she completed all required treatments and recent scans show no signs of cancer remaining in her system. She will continue regular follow-up appointments as part of standard post-treatment monitoring protocols.