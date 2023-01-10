Bigg Scarr’s Father Defends Gucci Mane Over Son’s Funeral Costs, Sister Disagrees 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

While Big Scarr’s father thanked Gucci Mane for sending $20,000 for his son’s funeral, his sister says he should have done more.

Gucci Mane continues to be at the center of a row over payment for the late rapper Big Scarr’s funeral.

Relatives recently claimed the 1017 CEO withdrew his offer to cover the funeral, blasting Gucci Mane on social media. However, the Atlanta-based rapper’s wife Keyshia Ka’Oir, took to Instagram to post receipts showing her husband paid $20,000 directly to the funeral home arranging the service.

Bigg Scarr’s father and sister reacted to her claims via social media. While both confirmed Gucci Mane sent the money, they were divided in their responses.

“First of all, I got to send shouts out to Atlantic Records man. They gave my son a big boy chance. Gucci – I got to send shouts out to Gucci too. Y’all might not like it but I got to give my boy what he did, man,” Scarr’s father said during an Instagram Live session. “He gave my son a major major chance man. I can’t let y’all throw dude under the bus like that. Come on now, the truth is the truth, man. I gave nobody permission to do that.”

The bereaved parent said, “I ain’t looking for nothing,” adding, “I just want what rightfully belong to my son. I ain’t asking for nothing else. I don’t want nothing else. They sent they 10 bands. Gucci, he sent his 10 bands. I covered the rest. I appreciate that big time.”

Nonetheless, Big Scarr’s father said a phone call with Gucci Mane or his team would have gone a long way.

“Certain things was said that shouldn’t have been said,” he continued. “It was wrong. Man to man, I wish somebody woulda just dialed my [number] and talked to your guy 100. All this out of control.

Scarr’s father also said, “Gucci and them was the best thing that ever happened to my son,” before thanking the rapper for sending flowers for the service. “He did what he could,” he added but regretted the rapper not reaching out to him directly. Watch the video below.

Bigg Scarr’s Father Thanks Gucci Mane

However, Big Scarr’s sister was less complimentary. She claimed Gucci Mane should have contributed more to the $60,000 funeral.

“That 10k ain’t did s### but buy obituaries and flowers, boo. Yeah Gucci sent 10,000 and somebody else sent another 10 so it was 20,000 in all. And we ain’t get the flowers,” she added. “I don’t give a f### what nobody say. Gucci ain’t help with s###… My brother’s funeral was $60k in all. It’s still f### him. What’s 10 to 60? What is 10k to 60?”

Big Scarr’s Sister Responds To Keyshia Ka’Oir’s Receipts