If everything goes according to plan, the next album will mark the first to feature all five members since 2010’s Uni5: The World’s Enemy.

Bizzy Bone has been somewhat estranged from Bone Thugs-n-Harmony over the last few years, a pattern that has persisted throughout his career. Often times when the legendary Cleveland-bred rap group is on the bill, it’s Krayzie, Layzie, Wish and Flesh who typically show up. In fact, it’s rare these days to see all five members on the same stage.

But it looks like that’s about to change. Over the last week, Bone Thugs—and Bizzy, in particular—has been sharing behind-the-scenes snaps of them hard at work on another album.

On Friday (February 21), Bizzy posted a handful of photos with the caption, “Bizzy walks in the studio daps everybody up drops a big ole bag uh dat medical and proceeds to go crazy. Now no music was ‘posed to be leaked…. (the fellas rules btw) everything was ‘supposed’ to be top secret (this was established during a meeting in control room , i did not say a thing) but you know the devil not gonna let that happen! Ya’ll know how the devil tries to p### bb off …. I didn’t give 1 hoover dam no way LET THEM HEAR!!”

Not only did Bizzy Bone confirm he would appear on the album, he also plugged a children’s project he’s working on, which is expected to arrive on September 12.

“I’m only there to destroy the booth , enjoy the moment and get home to my family. As an independent i do what want. I rap with who i please …. do guest appearances with who i want and when i want. LET THEM LISTEN! Idga hoot.

“Gd right imma be on the next Bone record and imma go the f awf ladies and gentleman. Also i am mixing and mastering my children’s new project as well as 9/12/25. I have so much music and love in me.”

On Saturday (February 22), Bizzy Bone provided a second update and promised Bone Thugs’ day-one fans would be satisfied with the direction the album is going. He also revealed the group’s longtime collaborator DJ U-Neek would be part of the project.

U-Neek was signed to Ruthless Records along with Bone Thugs in the early ’90s and nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album at the 38th Annual Grammy Awards for his production duties on E. 1999 Eternal, Bone’s highest-selling album to date.

“This new record is reintroducing the NEW UNI-VERSE style,” Bizzy wrote. “Now we have perfected it. We wanted to give the people something new and innovative but also sticking to the roots. DJ UNEEK has reappeared per request! The fam base is going to appreciate this project. A lot going on this way!!!!! I have a lot of music in me.”

Other developments coming from the Bone Thugs camp include possible guest features from Bun B and the Geto Boys’ Scarface, who both popped up at the studio.

If everything goes according to plan, the next album will mark the first to feature all five members since 2010’s Uni5: The World’s Enemy. Both 2013’s The Art of War: World War III and 2017’s New Waves featured just some of the members due to various reasons.

For the uninitiated, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony emerged as one of the most influential Hip-Hop groups of the 1990s, blending rapid-fire flows with melodic harmonies to create a unique sound that set them apart.

Discovered by Eazy-E and signed to Ruthless Records, Bone Thugs gained national attention with their 1994 EP Creepin on ah Come Up, which featured the hit single “Thuggish Ruggish Bone.” However, it was E. 1999 Eternal that solidified their legacy, propelled by tracks like “1st of tha Month” and the Grammy Award-winning “Tha Crossroads.” Their ability to fuse street narratives with melodic, almost choral elements helped redefine any perceived boundaries of Hip-Hop.

The group’s success extended well into the late ’90s and early 2000s, with platinum-selling albums like The Art of War and BTNHResurrection, proving their staying power in an ever-evolving rap landscape. Their influence can be seen in the styles of many modern artists who incorporate fast flows and harmonized hooks, a testament to Bone Thugs’ innovation.

Despite internal conflicts and industry changes, the group has maintained a dedicated fanbase and continues to perform, cementing their status as hip-hop legends. Their impact on the genre is undeniable, influencing artists from Kendrick Lamar to Migos, and their legacy remains strong as one of the most distinctive and successful rap groups of all time.

Bone Thugs is booked at the Hollywood Bowl on June 8 for the Roots Picnic Experience alongside Lil Kim, Method Man, The Roots, Redman, DJ Quik, Goodie Mob and more. Find more details here.