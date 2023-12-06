Blueface Explains 4 AM Baby Pickup: Unhappy Son Treated “Like A Regular Kid” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface explained what happened after he found his son with Chrisean Rock sleeping “on a blow-up mattress on the floor.”

Blueface has opened up about why he took his baby from the care of Chrisean Rock’s friend at 4 A.M.

The drama surrounding the rapper and the mothers of his children flared up again over the weekend when the reality TV starlet left their son Chrisean Rock Jr. with her friend Marsh. Rock claimed she was at the studio, but Blueface insisted his ex was lying.

Although he did not explain how he knew Rock was not with their son, Blue told Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked why he left with the baby. According to the “Thotiana” rapper, he pulled up at Marsh’s home to find his son sleeping “on a blow-up mattress on the floor” with Marsh, her son and two other children.

“So, I just grabbed the baby and walked out,” he stated during the livestream on Tuesday (December 5). “The baby isn’t looking like a Blueface baby. It’s looking just like a regular kid with everybody around and I wasn’t feeling it.”

While Chrisean Rock claimed Blueface beat Marsh, leaving her with visible injuries, Blue said he was the one being attacked. He claimed Marsh kept following him because Chrisean told her to fight him to prevent him from leaving with the baby.

“If you keep playing with me with this baby,” Blueface recalled telling Marsh, “I’m a have no choice but to protect the baby.”

Nonetheless, Marsh told a different story. She also hopped on Instagram Live Monday with her version of events. Marsh claims Blueface “kicked down the door” but “beat himself up,” because he kept missing punches.

“He swinging for dear life tryna take my f###### head off,” she said.