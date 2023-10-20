Blueface Says He Saw Megan Thee Stallion’s Wounded Feet After Tory Lanez Shooting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The LA-based reality show star also claims he got head from Meg.

There are still some people who express skepticism that Tory Lanez actually shot Megan Thee Stallion in the feet. “Thotiana” rapper Blueface is now claiming he got to see the physical aftermath from that 2020 incident.

The latest episode of Adam22’s No Jumper podcast features an interview with Blueface and his partner Jaidyn Alexis. At one point during the conversation, Blueface spoke about his alleged experiences with Megan Thee Stallion around the time of the shooting.

“When she got shot, I sent her a message, like, ‘Hey, you okay?’ We chopped it up, mixed and mingled,” recalled Blueface. When asked about Meg’s supposed injured feet, Blue responded, “I didn’t examine them. I seen them. It seemed like something occurred. I ain’t gonna say it looked like she got shot in the foot.”

In addition, Blueface said he received oral sex from Megan Thee Stallion around that time. He also talked about allegedly getting head from the Houston Hottie while sitting down with The Jason Lee Show. Meg has not confirmed nor denied those claims.

Megan Thee Stallion publicly named Tory Lanez as the person who shot her on the night of July 12, 2020. The “WAP” rapper later shared images of her foot injuries. She wanted to dispel the rumors that Lanez never shot her.

In December 2022, a California jury convicted Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) of three felony charges: assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging his firearm. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in state prison.

Public figures such as Meek Mill and Iggy Azalea continued to show support for Tory Lanez even after the Sorry 4 What album creator’s assault conviction. Industry insiders like DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 still expressed disbelief that Lanez actually fired a gun at Megan Thee Stallion.