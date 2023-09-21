Blueface Stabbing Case Dismissed Despite Video Of Incident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface was stabbed while training at a boxing gym in California, but he refused to cooperate with police.

A man has avoided prosecution for allegedly stabbing Blueface. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case earlier this week after the 26-year-old rapper refused to cooperate with police, per the Los Angeles Times.

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was stabbed at a boxing gym in August. His alleged attacker was charged with felony assault. According to the district attorney’s office, Blueface didn’t answer any questions at the scene of the stabbing. He rejected medical treatment and failed to provide identification.

Deputy District Attorney Paula Selesnick said the boxing gym owner “was also uncooperative.” Although much of the incident was captured by a security camera, the stabbing was obscured in the video.

Blueface posted footage of the incident on social media. He said the stabbing would prevent him from competing in a celebrity boxing match scheduled for October. The West Coast artist claimed he didn’t know his attacker. Blueface insisted he was fine despite getting stabbed in the leg.

“It was just a leg shot, guys,” he said in an Instagram Stories post. “I’m OK. Y’all don’t gotta blow up my phone or nothing.”

A few weeks after the stabbing, Chrisean Rock gave birth to her first child with Blueface. The baby’s arrival seemingly helped the on-again, off-again couple get back on good terms.