Blueface’s Mom Slams Chrisean Rock For Misusing Baby Carrier And Shopping In Walmart

Blueface’s mom tore into Chrisean Rock after a video emerged of Rock shopping in Walmart with her newborn son in a baby carrier.

The video surfaced on Thursday (September 21) after a fan secretly recorded Chrisean in the store. However, social media users shared their concerns that little Chrisean Rock Jr. was not supported in his baby carrier and was hanging from the device.

The video made its way to Blueface’s mom, who berated the new mother over her parenting. While she initially expressed concern over the baby’s safety and comfort, she seemed to be more upset that Chrisean Rock was shopping at Walmart.

“Got my baby in the g###### grocery store with the g###### s### folded over like he doing a backbend like he in the g###### gymnastics already,” she began.

She then went on a rant about her children’s respective partners, sharing her disdain for them all.

“Y’all over her just letting ‘em walk around Walmart. Who the f### is walking around Walmart? You send somebody to Walmart, you don’t walk around Walmart,” she insisted.

According to Mama Blueface, nobody would have secretly filmed Chrisean and her baby if she had shopped in another store. She even went as far as to say a Target shopper would have demonstrated how to use the baby carrier properly.

“No, you in there where the muthafuckas pulling out the g###### phones to destroy your image and your whole life,” she said before continuing to disparage her for shopping at Walmart.

“It’s different sets of people. Why you going over there f###### with them people?” Check out the video below.

#Blueface mama going off because of how #ChriseanRock was carrying #ChriseanJr inside of #walmart.



Is she finally making sense or nah ? pic.twitter.com/JFPoLEwkpo — TeaWithTia (@RealTeaWithTia) September 22, 2023

Chrisean Rock Says Postpartum Depression is Kicking In

However, during an Instagram live following her Walmart visit, Chrisean Rock revealed she is experiencing the first signs of postpartum depression.

“I feel like the postpartum done kicked in,” she shared. “It’s just a lot going on. you have to hold the baby, go shop. Like what the f###!? I am handicapped. I can’t do anything a normal person can do.”

She added, “I’m trying. It’s so hard.” Watch the clip below.