Bobby Brown Says Britney Spears’ “My Prerogative” Cover Was Total Disaster

Bobby Brown didn’t hold back when asked about Britney Spears’s 2004 cover of his hit “My Prerogative” during a new interview, calling the pop star’s version a “butchering” and saying he only approved it because of her name and the producer attached.

The former New Edition frontman appeared on Club Shay Shay, where he told host Shannon Sharpe that Spears’s rendition of his 1988 single didn’t meet his expectations.

“I don’t think they really did justice to any of the samples that they have done to my songs,” Bobby Brown said. “Britney Spears butchered (My) Prerogative. Teddy Riley produced it, but that was a butchering that I couldn’t take it. I cleared it only because it was Britney Spears and I was thinking (she would do a good job). Teddy Riley is doing it too, so you know, but I felt it was a butchering.”

While Brown credited Riley with producing Spears’s version, the track was actually handled by Swedish producers Bloodshy & Avant. Riley, who produced the original, is listed as a songwriter on both versions.

Brown also explained that he now insists on hearing any proposed cover of his work before giving it the green light.

“Yes, I gotta hear it,” he said. “Because you don’t know what these kids will say these days. These kids will say some s**t that you don’t want your song associated with.”

Spears’s team has not responded to Brown’s comments.