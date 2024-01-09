Boosie Badazz Feels He’s A “Failure” Because His Kids Don’t Live With Him 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz said he built his home for his children to live in with him, and their absence leaves him feeling like a failure.

The father of 8 put family first during the festive season, reuniting with his mom following a rift and splashing out on lavish gifts for his family members. However, now that his children have all gone back to their respective homes, Boosie is feeling their absence.

On Monday (January 8), a visibly bored Boosie took to Instagram Live to watch television with his followers.

“My kids went home today bro, I’m kind of sad,” Boosie Badazz shared. “I don’t have my kids but on holidays and summers when my kids go back I be kind of sad.”

Boosie explained that he built his house for his large family, and living without his children makes him feel defeated.

“S### be having me sad, feeling I’m a failure that my kids don’t live with me,” he added. “I built this home so my kids will live with me man. S### stress me out sometimes.”

Boosie Badazz recently came under fire for his parenting practices after sharing his thoughts on his daughter’s new boyfriend. “You can cheat on her but don’t beat on her,” Boosie warned, prompting social media users to accuse him of being a bad father.

The Baton Rouge rapper also faced backlash for his complaints concerning The Color Purple movie. He revealed he took his daughters to see the film but walked out of the cinema because the film featured a lesbian relationship. He was widely condemned over his views but claimed the backlash was tantamount to “BULLYING.”