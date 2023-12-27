Boosie Badazz Reunites With Mom After Falling Out For Threatening To Sue Brother 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz spent Christmas with his mother after they patched up their differences over his alleged lawsuit against his brother.

The Baton Rouge native put family first for the holiday season, splashing out on $50,000 worth of lavish gifts for his relatives, including his mother, Jacquelyn Hatch.

Boosie took to Instagram earlier this week, showing off a sweet video of him gifting his mom a diamond necklace.

“BACK WITH MOMA,’ he penned in the caption. “HONOR THY MOTHER AND FATHER NO MATTER WHAT.”

During a Christmas Day Instagram Livestream, Boosie revealed he showered his loved ones with holiday gifts.

“I bought seven Rolexes for seven of my aunties,” he told his followers before adding, “I done gave away like $50,000 to all my family. I love my family, man. Everybody got $500 to $1,000. All my aunties got Rollies, my mama got diamond chain, bag, money.”

A video from Boosie’s jeweler, Mr Chris Da Jeweler, shows gift bags full of iced-out goodies for the festive celebrations.

“I love my aunties,” Boosie added. “My aunties used to watch me, and I was a b####-ass child, bro. My aunties took care of me, bro. I wish my Auntie Jean was here. Memories, man. Memories more important than anything.”

Last month, Boosie revealed that his contract dispute with his brother over Yung Bleu had caused a rift between him and his mom.

“I lost a relationship with my mom and everything,” he explained during an Instagram Live. “I don’t give a damn. You think I’m dropping this lawsuit? I swear to God I ain’t.”