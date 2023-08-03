Boosie Badazz Left In Awe After Attending Anger Management Class

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz attended an anger management class, which helped the outspoken rapper get a better understanding of his emotions.

Boosie Badazz learned a lot about himself at an anger management class on Thursday (August 3). The opinionated rapper discussed his first session in an Instagram video, revealing how much of his anger was connected to his expectations for other people.

“TODAY I WENT N CHECKED MYSELF INTO ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASSES!” Boosie wrote in the post’s caption. “I DIDN’T WANT TO GO TO A CLASS WITH OTHER PEOPLE! I GUESS CAUSE MY PRIDE N THAT’S ANOTHER THING HE SAY I NEED TO WORK ON LOL BUT MY EXPECTATIONS GOT ME MESSED. GREAT SESSION!”

Boosie planned to “cut a lot of people off” after getting a better understanding of the source of his frustration. The anger management class helped him realize how his expectations are too high.

“That s### was deep, bruh,” he said. “Finding out what make me angry and s###. My expectations, bruh … I expect so much out of people, bruh, who never show me loyalty, who never showed me none of that, bro. So, I gotta take accountability for that, bruh.”

Boosie attended the anger management class a day after he expressed interest in mentoring at-risk youth. The Baton Rouge native believed he could save lives by telling his story.