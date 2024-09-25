Boosie Badazz Shares Update On His Texas Arrest Warrant 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A warrant was issued for Boosie’s arrest last month after he allegedly skipped out on paying an $8,800 chauffeur service charge.

Boosie Badazz is sharing some good news about his recent legal troubles after a warrant was issued for his arrest over an $8,800 unpaid chauffeur service charge.

The Baton Rouge-bred rapper was accused of not paying the chauffeur he hired to drive him around during a stay in Austin, Texas, in June. Boosie was summoned to appear in Travis County court over the unpaid invoice in October.

However, during an Instagram Live Tuesday (September 24), Boosie clarified that the situation was a “misunderstanding,” said the warrant was cleared and confirmed he had settled the debt.

“It was just a misunderstanding, the warrant been cleared,” he said. Boosie explained he believed a deal was in place to promote the business on social media instead of a payment.

“I thought I was doing a drop for the use of sprinter to take my kids to the water park,” he added. “I did the drop for the sprinter business, I also did a drop for his wife food company.”

However, Boosie claimed that he eventually learned the business owner “set a price” with one of his employees. “I never knew nothing ‘bout that,” he said before confirming, “I paid the restitution.”

Boosie concluded his stream by praising the business owners for doing a “good deed” and urged his followers to support them. “They do good business,” he declared.

Meanwhile, Boosie recently went viral after an old video surfaced of him and T.I. admonishing their sons for using guns at a music video shoot.