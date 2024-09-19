Boosie Badazz Sparks Backlash After Minimizing Diddy’s Charges  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bossie Badazz came to Diddy’s defense, claiming the Hip-Hop mogul was just flying women out, as every celebrity does.

Boosie Badazz was trending for all the wrong reasons after defending Diddy and downplaying his serious criminal charges as merely flying women out for sex.

The Hip-Hop mogul has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation with intent for prostitution.

Federal agents have over 50 witnesses prepared to testify against Sean “Diddy” Combs, some of whom claim years of mistreatment.

Nonetheless, on Tuesday (September 18), Boosie defended Diddy, insisting the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested for doing what “every other famous entertainer has done,” adding, “he just freakier!!”

Social media users swiftly condemned Boosie, with many claiming he’s admitting to some of the same crimes Diddy is charged with. Others also referenced his previous boasts of hiring sex workers for his minor relatives.

“So basically you’re admitting to being involved with sex trafficking also? Noted!” one user shared. “Also a reminder to everyone reading this, Boosie has hired sex workers to m##### his sons on their 13th birthday. You will be cellmates with diddy very soon also Boosie.”

So basically you’re admitting to being involved with sex trafficking also? Noted!

Also a reminder to everyone reading this, Boosie has hired sex workers to m##### his sons on their 13th birthday. You will be cellmates with diddy very soon also Boosie



pic.twitter.com/7HXUS90gG0 https://t.co/rNsjyrOP7N — NATE (@NATERERUN) September 18, 2024

“Boosie only saying this because it’s a common thing in the music industry for women to be drugged & rapped,” added another. “A deeper conversation needs to be had because they really think it’s “okay” & “normal” & it’s NOT.”

Boosie only saying this because it’s a common thing in the music industry for women to be drugged & rapped.. a deeper conversation needs to be had because they really think it’s “okay” & “normal” & it’s NOT https://t.co/T2kcgVmYaA — Jade 🤍 (@ym_babie) September 18, 2024

A third said. “I’m so glad we have the very crucial voice of the man who admitted hiring sex workers for his 13 & 14 year old son and nephew weighing in on charges for sex crimes. So important to have Boosie’s opinion on record here.”

I'm so glad we have the very crucial voice of the man who admitted hiring sex workers for his 13 & 14 year old son and nephew weighing in on charges for sex crimes.

So important to have Boosie's opinion on record here. https://t.co/mpenMPUJGq — Naima Cochrane (@naima) September 19, 2024

Boosie Reacts To Diddy’s Charges

Boosie claimed celebrities have no choice but to fly women to them for sex because they’re always on the move. He admitted that the hotel surveillance video of Diddy brutally beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura showed Diddy “really got a problem.” However, he argued that a potential life sentence is too harsh, stating Diddy was “basically” doing what “so many” other entertainers have done.

Furthermore, Boosie believes Diddy’s case will lead to other artists getting arrested for flying out women for sex.

Crucially, Boosie overlooked or ignored prosecutors’ claims that Diddy used his wealth and influence to abuse and coerce victims for over a decade. They also accused him of leading a criminal enterprise involved in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

In denying him bail on Wednesday (September 18), Judge Andrew Carter said prosecutors proved Diddy was a danger to the community.

Check out some other reactions to Boosie’s remarks below.

One thing Boosie gon do is be on the wrong side of things 😭 https://t.co/qf9R4BLyOl — B ⚜️ (@_BriaPlease) September 18, 2024

If Boosie is on your side. Just know that you are GUILTY https://t.co/D0ZvQYpymY — Noah Knigga (@_ChefDon_) September 18, 2024