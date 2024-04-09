Boosie Badazz Teases His Son For Thirsting Over Pictures Of Latto

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Nasty, Nasty” rapper puts the teenager on blast over his crush.

Latto has become one of the hottest female rap stars over the last four years for hits like “Big Energy” and “Put It on da Floor.” The Georgia-bred rhymer also caught people’s attention for her looks, including a child of Boosie Badazz.

It seems one of Boosie Badazz’s children has a great appreciation for Latto. This week saw Boosie share a video of his 14-year-old son checking out photos of the woman formerly known as Mulatto on his phone.

“This n#### in love with Mulatto,” Boosie Badazz stated after catching his son looking at pictures of The Rap Game reality show winner. “Mulatto, I need you at the 16th birthday.”

Boosie Badazz captioned his Instagram post, “BUSTED BY DADDY [face with tears of joy emojis]. HE IS @latto777 CRAZY [smiling face with heart-eyes emojis]. IT’S OK U 14 [face with tears of joy emojis]. My son got a slideshow of her. I’m lmao [rolling on the floor laughing emoji].”

Latto also recently made headlines for her involvement in Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” twerk challenge. Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with GloRilla for the “Wanna Be” collaboration off Glo’s Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape.

Boosie Badazz tapped Latto as guest feature for 2019’s “Nasty Nasty” music video. The Grammy-nominated rapper still went by the stage name Mulatto at the time. She changed it to Latto in 2021.