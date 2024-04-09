Megan Thee Stallion Twerk Challenge: Latto’s Entry Has GloRilla Reaching For Her Bible

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Latto said ” “U called for BIG MAMA,” posting her response to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” twerk challenge.

Latto has stepped up to the plate after Megan Thee Stallion challenged her to participate in a twerk-off and GloRilla is not far behind.

The H-Town Hottie launched the contest alongside her new song with GloRilla, “Wanna Be.” The track and the challenge got the ladies moving, with Megan declaring ownership of “best ass on Instagram” and Cardi B promising to “get these rusty knees ready.”

Latto initially asked GloRilla to hop on the phone with her boyfriend to convince him. “Can u tell him it’s ok,” she asked. It appears her mystery man gave the seal of approval as Latto returned on Monday night (April 8) with a racy entry.

“U called for BIG MAMA ???” she captioned the video, which sees Latto shaking her cakes in a pair of lacy red shorts and a white tank top.

“Okay we back on IG after dark, Megan Thee Stallion captioned Latto’s twerk-off video. “Frennnn I forgot you can throw it like thattt.”

Meanwhile, GloRilla revealed Latto had her reaching for her bible after teasing her own entry.

Glo said she’s waiting for Cardi B and Latto to drop theirs while giving fans a preview of her “Wanna Be” challenge video.

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the “Wanna Be” challenge over the weekend with an impressive display of her skills.

“IG after dark lol and nobody better not challenge me bc this the best ass on IG,” she teased. “Or if you think so tag me in your video.”