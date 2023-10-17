Boosie Badazz Under Fire Over Comments About Fathers “Pushing P” On Teen Sons 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz said fathers should ensure their teen sons are “pushing P” otherwise they might “stray” into transgenderism.

Boosie Badazz is on the receiving end of social media backlash again over his comments about fathers “pushing” their teenage sons to have sex with women to prevent them from becoming transgender.

The “Wipe Me Down” hitmaker is an outspoken critic of certain members of the LGBT community. His past controversies include calling Lil Nas X a homophobic slur and Dwyane Wade for accepting his underage, transgender daughter, Zaya Wade.

In a clip from a recent interview on The Danza Project, Boosie doubled down on his previous comments about encouraging teen boys to have sex before the age of 16 to prevent them from straying “that way.”

The host commented on schools pushing a “lie” that there are more than two genders.

“As a father, we gotta be more hands-on,” Boosie replied. “We gotta be more hands-on with raising our kids and letting ’em know what’s right”

Boosie continued, “By the time they’re 16, they gotta be pushing P.” By the time they’re 15, you gotta send them to the movies with the girls. They’re gonna get blinded by what they see on TV and things like that. If we just let them watch what everyone’s doing, they’re gonna stray that way.”

Clips of the interview circulated online, with some commenters calling Boosie’s advice criminal.

“This is literally molesting ya kids wth going on,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“So we just gone act like he didnt just admit to a CRIME ???????????????,” another user commented. “This yall fav promoting predator, molesting actions but yall gone act like its okay though cause its straight activites and the black community is only against LGBTQ.”

Elsewhere during the interview, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native also claimed he once turned down “a quarter-million to go to perform at LGBT community,” event.

“Companies don’t wanna mess with me for the things I speak about. It’s a lot of losses and it’s a lot of gains also. But I’m not being real for money,” Boosie shared. “If that’s the case, I can sell my soul for anything.”

In the past, Boosie has admitted to arranging for adult women to perform sex acts on his 16 year old son and has come under fire for sexualzing his sons.