Boosie Badazz’s Reason For Loving Twitter Draws Disgust

Boosie Badazz praised controversial businessman Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in 2022 and renamed the social media platform X.

Boosie Badazz is never shy about sharing opinions, but some of his fans wished he would’ve kept his feelings to himself on Wednesday (September 4). The candid rapper saluted X (formerly known as Twitter) owner Elon Musk for allowing sexual content to flourish on the social media platform.

“TWITTER WILL HAVE U JACKING OFF ALL DAY @elonmusk,” Boosie wrote. “U DOING YOUR THANG WITH THIS APP N MAKKNG A LOT OF PEOPLE N THIS WORLD HAPPY.”

Boosie’s post elicited hundreds of reactions ranging from disgust to agreement. Adult content was allowed on Twitter before Musk bought it, but his X platform fully embraced sexually explicit content by putting an official policy in place this year.

“We believe that users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed,” X announced. “Sexual expression, whether visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression. We believe in the autonomy of adults to engage with and create content that reflects their own beliefs, desires, and experiences, including those related to sexuality.”

X asked users posting adult content to change their media settings. The adjustments placed content warnings on images and videos. X also implemented age restrictions on viewing adult content.

Boosie’s Musk praise occurred just a day after the Baton Rouge native lambasted Ralo on X. Ralo angered Boosie with an age-related comment, which provoked a response on Tuesday (September 3).

“I HAVE NOT SPOKE ON YOU N YEARS @ralofamgoon,” Boosie wrote. “U STILL HURT BY WHAT U DID!! WHAT U DID lol IM GRATEFUL THAT IM STILL MAKING 150k A WEEKEND N SELLING OUT SHOWS. U DONT HAVE A RAP CAREER N WILL NEVER HAVE ONE!! N U RIGHT U SHOULD BE A CEO. CAUSE ONE THING YOU CANT DO ‘IS MAKE MUSIC.’ GOD DID NOT GIVE U THAT TALENT #leavehiphopalone.”

Ralo denied dissing Boosie and questioned why his foe would “rather have a war than a conversation.”