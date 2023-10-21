Boosie Reacts To Yung Bleu’s Arrest By Requesting Millions Of Dollars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz continues to seek money from Yung Bleu, who faces a battery charge for allegedly attacking a woman.

Boosie Badazz remains focused on collecting money from his friend-turned-foe Yung Bleu. Boosie asked the multi-platinum-selling artist for millions of dollars in response to Yung Bleu’s October 15 arrest for battery.

“CAN U DO THE RIGHT THING N GET ME MY MILLIONS THAT WAS TAKEN FROM ME?” Boosie wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “U KNOW I F##### OVER BIG TIME!! WHY YOU DONT WANNA PAY ME?”

Boosie included a screenshot of a since-deleted Instagram post in which Yung Bleu bragged about building a $2 million facility. Yung Bleu also maintained his innocence following reports of his arrest in Georgia. He was charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly attacking a woman.

“I’m off this internet thing but I will take time to tell all my ladies that may be a fan of Bleu: I cherish women and I’m completely innocent,” Yung Bleu posted on Instagram. “Just [know] this about to be one of [the] toughest times to be a fan of mines because I’ma about to go into another bracket as an OWNER and entrepreneur and people hate.”

Yung Bleu was originally signed to Boosie’s imprint Bad Azz Music Syndicate. Boosie believed he was screwed out of millions of dollars when Yung Bleu inked a deal with EMPIRE. Boosie claimed his signature was forged to facilitate the EMPIRE deal.