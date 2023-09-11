Boosie Loses Another Instagram Account; Blames Yung Bleu Amid Contract Dispute

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Instagram deactivated Boosie Badazz’s account, which he thought had something to do with his feud with Yung Bleu.

Boosie Badazz’s struggle to maintain his Instagram presence continued on Monday (September 11). The Baton Rouge native, who watched several of his accounts get deactivated in recent years, created a new one after his @mamaheliveagain2.0 page was deleted.

“Yung Bleu got my Instagram took,” he said in a video posted on his latest account. “Him and TQ the cable guy, they got my Instagram took.”

Boosie blamed his brother TQ and former protégé Yung Bleu amid their dispute over money. Boosie claimed the two screwed him out of a deal with EMPIRE by forging his signature.

Earlier this month, Yung Bleu bickered with his one-time mentor on social media. Boosie called Yung Bleu “a snake” and reiterated his forgery accusation.

“TELL YO LAWYER R YOU TO POST PAPERWORK WHERE I SIGNED ANYTHING,” he wrote to Yung Bleu on Twitter. “U CAP. LOL R THAT FAKE AS LAWYER TQ GOT YOU THINKING WAS A LAWYER SMH SHOW MS WHERE I SIGNED AT? I DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT YALL TALKING BOUT THATS THE COLD PART. N IS THIS MY SIGNATURE HELL NO I DONT WRITE THAT GOOD BUDDY.YALL F##### UP I AINT SIGN S### N YOU KNOW THAT. SO U HAVE NO POINT ON WHAT U SAYIN‼️IS THIS MY SIGNATURE LOL WHY YOU COULDNT CALL ME TO SIGN MY OWN NAME.”

Yung Bleu originally signed to Boosie’s Bad Azz Music Syndicate in 2016. Boosie began airing out his contract issues with Yung Bleu in 2022.