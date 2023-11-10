Boosie Declares Chloe Bailey His New Celebrity Crush

Boosie Badazz knows how to keep the internet talking on a regular basis. A recent viral social media post by the Baton Rouge-bred entertainer let the world know his latest lady of interest.
Apparently, Boosie has a thing for singer/actress Chloe Bailey. The 40-year-old rapper shared video and photos of the 25-year-old Swarm cast member with his Instagram followers.
“NO MORE [Rihanna]. MY NEW CELEBRITY CRUSH IS [Chloe Bailey]. WTF DID MY EYES JUST SEE!!🔥” Boosie Badazz wrote in the IG caption.
Before going solo, Georgia-born Chloe Bailey became a Grammy-nominated R&B performer as one-half of the Chloe x Halle duo with her sister Halle Bailey. Chloe’s debut album, In Pieces, dropped in March of this year.
Boosie Badazz scored hits in the mid-2000s with “Zoom” featuring Yung Joc as well as “Wipe Me Down” featuring Foxx and Webbie. Over the last several years, Boosie has become more well-known for his social media activity and interviews than his music.
In September, Boosie spoke about still wanting to create a full-length collaborative album with frenemy Tip “T.I.” Harris. The Lines for Valentines project creator has also made headlines recently for his personal and business issues with former protégé Yung Bleu.