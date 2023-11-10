Boosie Declares Chloe Bailey His New Celebrity Crush

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Wipe Me Down” hitmaker has moved on from Rihanna.

Boosie Badazz knows how to keep the internet talking on a regular basis. A recent viral social media post by the Baton Rouge-bred entertainer let the world know his latest lady of interest.

Apparently, Boosie has a thing for singer/actress Chloe Bailey. The 40-year-old rapper shared video and photos of the 25-year-old Swarm cast member with his Instagram followers.

“NO MORE [Rihanna]. MY NEW CELEBRITY CRUSH IS [Chloe Bailey]. WTF DID MY EYES JUST SEE!!🔥” Boosie Badazz wrote in the IG caption.

Before going solo, Georgia-born Chloe Bailey became a Grammy-nominated R&B performer as one-half of the Chloe x Halle duo with her sister Halle Bailey. Chloe’s debut album, In Pieces, dropped in March of this year.

Boosie Badazz scored hits in the mid-2000s with “Zoom” featuring Yung Joc as well as “Wipe Me Down” featuring Foxx and Webbie. Over the last several years, Boosie has become more well-known for his social media activity and interviews than his music.

In September, Boosie spoke about still wanting to create a full-length collaborative album with frenemy Tip “T.I.” Harris. The Lines for Valentines project creator has also made headlines recently for his personal and business issues with former protégé Yung Bleu.