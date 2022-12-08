Brittney Griner Freed From Russian Penal Colony After High Profile Prisoner Swap

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Brittney Griner received the Christmas present of her life- her freedom from a Russian prison camp, thanks to Joe Biden!

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been freed from a Russian prison camp, thanks to the Biden administration.

After intense negotiations, Griner was released today (December 8th) in a high-profile prison swap.

Griner was released in exchange for Viktor Bout, who served 11 years of a 25-year sentence in the United States for dealing arms to Colombian rebels.

Griner was initially detained in March when officials found vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage as she passed through customs at the Sheremetyevo airport.

She went to trial over the charges in July and pleaded guilty to the charges. Griner noted that she did not know she was breaking the law.

Griner was convicted of the crime in August and sentenced to 9 years in a brutal prison camp.

Griner appealed the sentence in October, but the appeal was rejected.

After months of intense negotiations, Britteny Griner is finally free and will be returning to the U.S. immediately.

President Biden is holding a press conference this morning to address the prisoner swap.

“Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” President Biden said.

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.



She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

Unfortunately, U.S. citizen and Marine Paul Whelan remains detained in Russia, where he is serving a 16-year sentence after he was convicted of spying in June of 2020.