Busta Rhymes Warns Against Rushed Judgments In Diddy Controversy 

Busta Rhymes believes people should refrain from commenting on the allegations against Diddy ” until the truth is undisputed.”

Busta Rhymes is reserving judgment when it comes to Sean “Diddy” Combs and believes others should “mind they damn business,” until the truth is uncovered.

The Hip-Hop icon weighed in on the subject during a recent interview, explaining he cannot speak to the veracity of the shocking allegations as he has never witnessed anything that the Bad Boy Records Boss is accused of.

However, like Method Man, Busta Rhymes is clear that the scandal surrounding Diddy is not an indictment of Hip-Hop as a whole. “His situation is not a hip-hop situation,” Busta explained during an interview with Extra. “And I also would like for everyone to be mindful of the thirst and the urgency and the need to speak on the situation. I think a lot of times, people don’t realize how insensitive it could be to have opinions on things that you have no understanding of outside of what you’re being told.”

During an interview last month, Method Man said Diddy’s downfall “has nothing to do with hip-hop…at all.” He added, “I don’t see the correlation whatsoever.”

Busta Rhymes explained that he prefers to wait for the truth to come to light “because I think understanding is the absence of confusion.”

Busta Rhymes Says “Justice Needs To Be Served”

However, he held back on offering his opinion on the allegations against Diddy to avoid hurting anybody involved.

“The one thing that we should take away from what I’m saying is everybody probably need to mind they damn business until the truth is undisputed,” he stated. “At that point, justice needs to be served accordingly for everyone involved.”

He added, “It’s unfortunate, because I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy, and I’m talking about for the victims and I’m talking about for Diddy. So, I’m gonna leave it there, and I’m gonna mind my business, and hopefully everybody can find it in they hearts to keep they opinion to theyself and just know that everytime you voice an opinion, you might be hurting somebody.”

Busta Rhymes concluded by saying, “I wasn’t there for none of it” but added, “for the people who were there, let’s think about them first before you think about your own opinion. Put prayers up for them all.”

Diddy was hit with another deluge of lawsuits Monday (October 21). Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee filed seven lawsuits less than a week after he filed the first six complaints by anonymous claimants. More than 100 other accusers have come forward against Diddy.